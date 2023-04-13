Entertainment

Nayanthara's 'Shubh Yatra' trailer is out; details inside

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 13, 2023, 02:15 pm 1 min read

Gujarati film 'Shubh Yatra' trailer is out

Nayanthara is a superstar of Tamil cinema and she is known for her adept acting skills and for producing some stellar content. The actor has now entered Gujarati films as a producer. Her next project Shubh Yatra is all set for release and the makers have now released the trailer of the same. The film looks good as per the trailer.

Cast and crew of the film

The drama is set to release on April 28 and stars Malhar Thakar, Monal Gajjar, and Darshan Jariwala in pivotal roles. The project is helmed by the National Award-winning director Manish Saini. It is co-produced by Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan, Saini, and Amruta Parande under the Rowdy Pictures and Amdavad Films banner. Fans will be looking forward to this project.

