Entertainment

K-pop: When is BTS's J-Hope enlisting for mandatory service

K-pop: When is BTS's J-Hope enlisting for mandatory service

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 13, 2023, 01:39 pm 1 min read

J-Hope's military enlistment details

K-pop fans follow every minute happenings of their favorite stars and as media reports, suggest that BTS's J-Hope is about to start his mandatory military enlistment, fans are speculating more details. A media report suggested that the K-pop star will start his training on April 18 in Gangwon province. Now, the agency representing the boyband has responded to the same.

Agency's statement regarding J-Hope's enlistment

BIGHIT MUSIC reacted to the report and stated, "It is difficult for us to confirm the date and location of J-Hope's enlistment. We ask for your understanding in this regard." The agency also requested fans to refrain from crowding at the site. Currently, BTS's Jin is completing his mandatory enlistment with the South Korean﻿ military. The group will tentatively make a comeback in 2025.

Twitter Post