5 memorable films of late National Award-winning actor Uttara Baokar

Written by Divya Bhonsale Apr 13, 2023, 01:36 pm 2 min read

Late actor Uttara Baokar was 79 at the time of her death

Veteran film and television actor Uttara Baokar passed away on Tuesday (April 11), following which her last rites were performed on Wednesday (April 12). The 79-year-old National Film Award-winning actor breathed her last at a private hospital in Pune. She was going through a prolonged illness. Here are five films that will always keep her alive in our memories.

'Tamas'

Govind Nihalani's 1988 period drama Tamas brought the limelight to Baokar's career. The film, based on a novel written by Bhisham Sahni by the same name, is set in the backdrop of riots in Pakistan at the time of India's Partition. The cast comprised Amrish Puri, Om Puri, AK Hangal, Pankaj Kapur, Surekha Sikri, Deepa Sahi, and Barry John.

'Ek Din Achanak'

After Tamas, Baokar was next seen in filmmaker Mrinal Sen's movie Ek Din Achanak. Starring Shabana Azmi, Shriram Lagoo, Aparna Sen, Roopa Ganguly and Anil Chatterjee, the art film was based on a Bengali novel Beej, written by Ramapada Chowdhury. Baokar was seen as a supporting character. In fact, it was this movie which brought her the National Award for Best Supporting Actress.

'Doghi'

The 1995 Marathi movie Doghi is another iconic film in Baokar's career. Directed by Sumitra Bhave and Sunil Sukthankar, it bagged at least three National Awards in 1995, including a Special Mention for Baokar. A story of two sisters, Doghi also starred Renuka Daftadar, Sonali Kulkarni, Suryakant Mandhare, Sadashiv Amrapurkar, Madhu Kambikar, Abhay Kulkarni, and the co-director, Sukthankar.

'Sardari Begum'

Legendary filmmaker Shyam Benegal's 1996 film Sardari Begum also featured Baokar in an important role. She played the role of Amrish Puri's wife. Apart from Puri, the film also starred Kirron Kher, Rajit Kapur, and Rajeshwari Sachdev in the lead. While Kher won a National Award (Jury) for the movie, Sachdev also won it for Best Supporting Actress.

'Restaurant'

Marathi director Sachin Kundalkar's debut movie Restaurant ﻿(2006), featured Kulkarni and Baokar in the lead. The story is based on two descendants of a royal family from Maharashtra who run a restaurant. But soon, things go for a toss due to a property dispute. The movie received good reviews from critics. It also starred actor Sameer Sharmadhikari playing Kulkarni's friend in the film.