Box office: 'Bholaa' is steady and hopes are high

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 07, 2023, 10:44 am 1 min read

'Bholaa' box office collections

Ajay Devgn, the quintessential action hero of '90s Bollywood is ruling at the box office, even to date. The actor is shy and quiet in real life and does the speaking through his work. His recent release Bholaa is very consistent at the box office and has a good corridor as there are no event films till Eid.

Weekday collections have been fair

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Devgn directorial earned Rs. 3 crore (early estimates) on Thursday. Overall, the action drama earned Rs. 59.68 crore at the domestic box office. The movie received mixed to positive reviews from critics. The cast includes Tabu, Sanjay Mishra, and Deepak Dobriyal, among others. Abhishek Bachchan appears in a cameo. It is a remake of the Tamil film Kaithi.

