Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha getting hitched, says Harrdy Sandhu: Report

Written by Divya Bhonsale Mar 31, 2023, 12:20 pm 2 min read

Singer-actor Harrdy Sandhu reportedly confirmed that Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are getting married

All rumors about Parineeti Chopra's relationship with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha have finally been confirmed, per reports. Chopra's Code Name: Tiranga co-star, Harrdy Sandhu has put all speculations to rest by confirming that the two are getting hitched. Sandhu confirmed the news to DNA in an interview. Their dating rumors started after the two were photographed together on multiple occasions recently.

Chopra and the Rajya Sabha MP from AAP were spotted at an eatery recently, after which speculations were rife about them being in a romantic relationship.

Chadha was also recently asked about his relationship status with Chopra by media personnel, which he dodged.

Soon, reports started doing rounds that they were engaged, however, the two have not confirmed it yet.

This is what Sandhu said

Punjabi singer-actor, Sandhu, who was cast opposite Chopra in the 2022 release Code Name: Tiranga has reportedly confirmed their relationship now. While talking to DNA, Sandhu said he was happy for the couple. "I am so happy that it's finally happening. I wish her all the luck," he told the media house, adding that he had called to congratulate her as well.

Chadha went to receive Chopra at the airport

While rumors were already doing rounds about their relationship, more fuel was added to the first when Chopra flew to Delhi on March 28. Upon her arrival at the national capital, Chadha went to the airport to receive her. Despite constantly being asked by the paparazzi about their relationship status, neither Chopra nor Chadha has confirmed it yet.