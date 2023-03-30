Entertainment

Loved Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan-I'? Add these movies to watchlist

Mar 30, 2023

Check out these acclaimed historical period drama films

An unprecedented scale, big budgets, staggering sets, meticulously crafted action sequences, and a large cast ensemble- what's not to like about historical period dramas? A fitting example of this is Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan I, which was released last year and is making noise yet again due to the trailer launch of Part 2. If you're a PS fan, you might enjoy these films.

'Baahubali 1 and 2' by SS Rajamouli

The films that catapulted globally celebrated director SS Rajamouli to national acclaim, Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion were pan-Indian hits even before the pan-Indian fever had caught hold of Indian cinema. The two-part movie was fronted by Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Rana Daggubati, and Ramya Krishnan and told the story of revenge and retribution. Both parts are now streaming on Netflix.

'Padmaavat' by Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's repertoire is filled to the brim with movies that define scale, opulence, and grandiosity. His 2018 offering Padmaavat is no different. Fronted by Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Shahid Kapoor, the film traces the story of the notorious Mughal ruler Alauddin Khilji, who aspires to enslave Queen Padmaavati, the queen of Mewar. It is regarded as one of Padukone's career-best works.

'Jodhaa Akbar' by Ashutosh Gowariker

The amount of beauty this film holds! Ashutosh Gowariker's Jodhaa Akbar, as the title suggests, is the story of the marriage and companionship of two people from different faiths: the Rajput princess Jodhaa (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan) and the Mughal king Akbar (Hrithik Roshan). Sonu Sood, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, and Raza Murad were seen in supporting roles in this superhit epic. Watch the film on Netflix.

'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' by Om Raut

One of the biggest hits of Ajay Devgn's career, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior was released in January 2020. Produced by T-Series and Devgn, the movie starred him as Maratha warrior Subedar Tanhaji Malusare, Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist Udaybhan Singh Rathore, Kajol as Tanhaji's wife Savitri Bai, and Sharad Kelkar as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The movie is streaming on Disney+ Hostar.