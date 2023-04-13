Entertainment

OTT: Kartik Aaryan's 'Shehzada' finally gets release date

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 13, 2023, 01:09 pm 1 min read

'Shehzada' OTT release date out

Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada was one of the most anticipated films of 2023 and it fell flat at the box office. The box office disaster received negative reviews from both critics and viewers. It is now back to redeem itself in the OTT arena. The film is set to premiere on the OTT giant Netflix on Friday, April 14, at midnight.

Cast and other details

Fans were speculating about the delay of its OTT premiere and now they are eager to watch it on the OTT platform. It is a remake of Allu Arjun's commercially successful film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The Hindi remake is directed by Rohit Dhawan. The cast includes Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, and Rajpal Yadav, among others. It is bankrolled by Aaryan and T-Series Films.

