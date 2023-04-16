Entertainment

Happy birthday, Sadie Sink: Notable projects other than 'Stranger Things'

Written by Isha Sharma Apr 16, 2023, 03:15 am 2 min read

Actor Sadie Sink might have joined the ensemble cast of Stranger Things only in season two, but she quickly rose to worldwide acclaim through her realistic portrayal of Max. She subsequently received more screen time in the fourth season of the supernatural drama, further catapulting her stardom. On her 21st birthday, we list other projects where she has awed critics and audiences alike.

'The Whale'

Sink was last seen as Ellie in Darren Aronofsky's Brendan Fraser-led The Whale, which won several Academy Awards. It starred Fraser as an obese man who shuts down from the world as he is ashamed of his appearance and has a fractured, difficult relationship with his daughter Ellie. Notably, critic Hannah Strong wrote Sink "captures the anger and sadness that comes from parental abandonment."

'Fear Street' films

Sink was part of the second and third films in The Fear Street franchise, in which she stars as Ziggy Berman, proving that supernatural projects might be her comfortable territory. Fear Street Part 1: 1994, Fear Street Part 2: 1978, and Fear Street Part 3: 1666 are available for streaming on Netflix. All three movies were directed by Leigh Janiak.

'Eli'

Eli, a horror film directed by Ciaran Foy, came out in 2019 and starred Sink as Haley in one of her most prominent roles outside of Stranger Things. The movie follows the life of a boy who suffers from a rare autoimmune disease. Although her screen time was limited, Sink still amassed positive critical reviews due to her memorable, creepy, and unsettling performance.

'American Odyssey'

In 2015, Sink starred in the TV show American Odyssey, which was telecast on NBC and created by Peter Horton, Adam Armus, and Kay Foster. Starring an ensemble cast comprising Anna Friel, Treat Williams, Omar Ghazaoui, and Nate Mooney, among others, it was dubbed as the contemporary retelling of Homer's epic poem Odyssey. Sink starred in 11/13 episodes, gaining acclaim at a young age.