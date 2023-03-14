Entertainment

Happy birthday Lokesh Kanagaraj: An overview of his upcoming films

Happy birthday Lokesh Kanagaraj: An overview of his upcoming films

Written by Tanvi Gupta Mar 14, 2023, 10:17 am 3 min read

Tamil director Lokesh Kanagaraj is celebrating his 37th birthday today. We list down his upcoming films

Within six years and four films, Tamil director Lokesh Kanagaraj has made a name for himself as one of the most-acclaimed filmmakers in Kollywood industry. In recent years, projects like Kaithi (2019) and Master (2021) have showcased his stellar storytelling skills and ability to extract powerful performances from his actors. As the ace director turned 37 on Tuesday, we gather all his upcoming projects.

A multi-starrer, highly-anticipated film 'Leo'

In a way, Kanagaraj could be touted as the "Nick Fury of Tamil cinema," because he attempts to bring several iconic characters under one roof for his cinematic universe, LCU. Next in this series is the highly-anticipated film Leo starring Thalapathy Vijay, which has been making solid buzz. This film marks the reunion of Kanagaraj and Vijay after the grand success of Master.

Before going ahead, let's know more about his project 'Leo'

There is a reason that Kanagaraj's films are being highly praised—it is his way of tackling themes, which often revolve around socially relevant issues and complex human emotions. His next outing, which features some of the biggest names from the film industry including Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, and Priya Anand, among others, will also take up a social issue like the previous film Kaithi.

'Irumbu Kai Mayavi'

Remember the film Vikram released in 2022, which featured actor Kamal Haasan in the lead role? If you have watched the movie, then you must have noticed a cameo by actor Suriya. After the success of Vikram, Kanagaraj confirmed that he has joined hands with Suriya for a project titled Irumbu Kai Mayavi, which is apparently in the works for the past five years.

Is 'Irumbu Kai Mayavi' inspired by a comic novel?

Kangaraj is on a mission—a mission to shape the Kollywood industry with exceptional stories. In his ever-expanding universe, this upcoming project is reportedly inspired by the comic novel The Steel Claw, which will follow a superhero who loses his hand during an accident and fights crime with a metal hand. The pre-production is said to be in the works for the past eight months.

Kanagaraj is busy for next 10 years with prequels, sequels

"For the next 10 years, I'm settled," stated an excited Kanagaraj, when he was asked about his upcoming projects in an interview with Film Companion. Talking about Lokesh Cinematic Universe, Kanagaraj said, "It's going to be Vikram 2 and Kaithi 2. Probably Rolex as well. It's a universe, right? So, you can easily make a prequel or sequel on whichever character you want."