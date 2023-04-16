Entertainment

Happy birthday, Anya Taylor-Joy: Unraveling brilliance in 'The Queen's Gambit'

Written by Tanvi Gupta Apr 16, 2023, 02:15 am 3 min read

Hollywood actor Anya Taylor-Joy celebrates her 27th birthday on Sunday

Ever since Anya Taylor-Joy first graced the big screens with A24's horror film The Witch (2015), she exhibited a rare magnetism that can sell even the most esoteric stories. With her piercing gaze and melodic voice, she is among those actors who fully embody their characters and charm audiences. As Taylor-Joy turns 27 on Sunday, we examine how The Queen's Gambit catapulted her career.

But first, here's all about 'The Queen's Gambit

To state that The Queen's Gambit is Netflix's second-biggest scripted limited series to date would be an understatement! The show was reportedly streamed by 62M households in the first 28 days of its release on October 2020. Creator-showrunner Scott Frank's seven-episode limited series revolved around a chess prodigy Beth Harmon (Taylor-Joy), who battles trauma and misogyny in the male-dominated world of professional chess.

Taylor-Joy is epitome of Dickensian drama, verging on exaggeration

From the opening scene to the final moments, Taylor-Joy's performance is nothing short of brilliance. She captivated audiences with her ability to convey emotions without resorting to overacting. In a scene where Harmon is struggling with her addiction to tranquilizers, she is jittery and anxious. These emotions transfer to the audience—thanks to Taylor-Joy, who never played up the drama, portraying the character's inner turmoil.

It all comes down to final episode

Harmon is an archetype but an inverted one. Her dependency on tranquilizers keeps her calm, even in a world of chaos. This was beautifully showcased in the final episode, where the character faces off against her biggest rival, Borgov. Taylor-Joy's performance displays an astonishing level of intensity under controlled circumstances. Despite the fact that Harmon is losing the match, Taylor-Joy never loses focus.

Taylor-Joy unquestionably became show's main attention

Undoubtedly, chess is more of a mental sport, which requires extensive interior exercise. From a teen to a worldly, stylish woman, the brilliance of Taylor-Joy comes majorly to the scenes when she sits down to play. She is merciless but impulsive and easily frustrated, and we come to understand these character traits more from how Taylor-Joy brings Harmon to life on screen.

Sow is emotionally resonant, intellectually stimulating

It is worth mentioning that Taylor-Joy's performance wouldn't have been possible without exceptional writing and direction. The show is adapted from Walter Tevis's eponymous novel, which was originally published in 1983. The creators—Frank and Allan Scott—ensured to stay true to the novel's main themes and messages. But, undoubtedly, Taylor-Joy's performance as Harmon will be remembered as one of the greatest in television history.