OTT: Tom Holland's 'The Crowded Room' first look photos released

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 04, 2023, 04:23 pm 1 min read

Tom Holland will be seen in 'The Crowded Room'

Tom Holland is one of the best actors in Hollywood and currently, he is enjoying a different level of stardom among Indian fans after his visit to India for the recently concluded NMACC event. Apple TV Plus revealed the first look images of the upcoming limited series titled The Crowded Room which stars Holland, Amanda Seyfried, and Emmy Rossum in pivotal roles.

Everything we know about the upcoming series

The series is touted to be a thriller and is set to premiere on June 9. The series will have 10 episodes, among which three will premiere on June 9 and the rest will premiere as one episode per week on Fridays. The project has been created by Academy Award-winning writer Akiva Goldsman. It is bankrolled by Apple Studios and New Regency.

