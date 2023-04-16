Entertainment

Coachella festival: Diljit Dosanjh scripts history; fans react with excitement

Diljit Dosanjh makes history by becoming the first Punjabi singer to perform at the world-renowned Coachella music festival

Diljit Dosanjh took over the Coachella Valley Music & Art Festival with his foot-tapping numbers and outdid himself by becoming the first Punjabi singer to perform at the US music festival on Saturday (local time). Wearing a black kurta and matching turban—a traditional outfit—Dosanjh impressed the crowd with infectious music and lively performance. Several videos of his concert are making rounds on the internet.

American DJ Diplo was seen grooving at concert

For those unaware of Dosanjh's work, let us tell you—this man is a true entertainer! A video from the music concert showcased renowned American DJ Diplo grooving with his friends on Dosanjh's peppy beats. The singer shared this video on his Instagram Story, too. With his groundbreaking performance, Dosanjh has proven he is a force to be reckoned with in the global music scene.

Singers Jassi Sidhu and Gurdas Maan showered praises

British-Indian singer Jassi Sidhu showered praises on Dosanjh for delivering a successful performance at the music festival. The singer tweeted, "I have no words to sum up the sense of pride I felt watching this as a Punjabi artist. The levels our music has been taken to is beyond anything we could have dreamed of." Besides, singer Gurdas Maan also reportedly praised Dosanjh.

Fans storm social media with clips from concert

Dosanjh's fans took to social media to share clips from the music festival and reacted with pride and excitement. Sharing a childhood picture of Dosanjh alongside his picture from Coachella, one user commented, "No one ever thought this child will perform at Coachella one day. Dreams come true if you work for them." Meanwhile, another user commented, "You [Dosanjh] are born to shine."

Know more about world-renowned annual music festival, Coachella

Considered one of the world's most profitable music events, the Coachella festival takes place over two consecutive weekends annually in April in Indio, California. This year, artists and groups like BLACKPINK, Bad Bunny, and Frank Ocean headlined the festival. The festival also witnessed the debut of Dosanjh and Pakistani singer-composer Ali Sethi. International acts included Kid Laroi, Labrinth, and Jai Paul, among others.