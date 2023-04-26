Entertainment

Mollywood actor Mamukkoya passes away at 76

Written by Tanvi Gupta Apr 26, 2023, 03:23 pm 3 min read

Mollywood actor Mamukkoya passes away at 76 after suffering heart attack

The Malayalam industry has lost a prominent figure with the passing away of actor Mamukkoya on Wednesday. He was 76. Per reports, Mamukkoya collapsed on a footfall field in Malappuram on Monday. While undergoing treatment at a private hospital, he suffered a heart attack on Wednesday. His passing away has left a huge void in the hearts of those who knew the actor personally.

Mamukkoya fainted during an event due to exhaustion

The actor attended an event on Monday as the chief guest where he fainted due to exhaustion just before the inauguration, reportedly. After he fainted, he was administered first aid and later was transferred to a hospital in Wandoor, where he was put on ventilator support on Tuesday. Yesterday, the reports suggested his condition improved, but on the same day, his condition turned critical.

Fans condoled the demise of Mamukkoya

Known for his impeccable comic timing, Mamukkoya carved a niche for himself in the Malayalam film industry. His demise has left his fans in shock and grief. A fan shared a clip from the actor's film and captioned it, "Thanks for all the countless smiles." A fan tweeted, "You're an irreplaceable legend...you entertained a lot with your dialogues & comedy roles..! Rest in peace...legend!"

Fans paid their heartfelt tributes to the late actor

Early life and career

Born in 1946 in Kozhikode; before kickstarting his career in the film industry in the late 1970s, he was actively involved in theaters from an early age. Theater led to films, and he made his debut in Nilambur Balan's film Anyarude Bhoomi in 1979. In his five-decade-long and illustrious career, the actor appeared in more than 300 movies, establishing himself as a versatile actor.

His path-breaking role came in 'Doore Doore Oru Koodu Koottam'

The actor gained prominence with his role that came in the 1986 film Doore Doore Oru Koodu Koottam, which was helmed by Sibi Malayil and headlined by Mohanlal. He gained massive popularity when he collaborated with director Sathyan Anthikad for Nadodikattu, where Mamukkoya played the iconic role of Gafoor. He also appeared in famous films like Ramji Rao Speaking, Sandesham, and His Highness Abdulla.

His notable contributions to Malayalam cinema

Apart from being an incredible actor, Mamukkoya was also known for his philanthropic work and he never shied away from strongly putting forth his opinions on religion and politics. Notably, he was bestowed with the Kerala State Award for the films Perumazhakkalam and Innathe Chintha Vishayam. His notable contributions will always be remembered, and his unique style will continue to inspire generations of actors.