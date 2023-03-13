India

Goa: Delhi family attacked with swords, knives; CM reacts

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Mar 13, 2023, 04:26 pm 2 min read

In a shocking incident, a tourist family from Delhi was reportedly attacked with knives and swords in Goa. As per reports, the tourists were staying at a resort called "Spazio Leisure" in the Anjuna region when some outlaws attacked them viciously with sharp weapons. Since then, a video clip of the incident has gone viral on social media platforms.

One of the victims of the attack, Jatin Sharma, shared a video of the incident on his Instagram account, alleging that four individuals outside their hotel attacked him and his family with weapons. The ordeal began when Sharma complained to the manager about the employees, who were later fired. Soon after, nearly four people attacked Jatin and his family.

In the video of the gutwrenching attack, a group of people can be purportedly seen violently attacking Sharma and his family members with swords and knives, while a woman can be heard screaming for help in the background. In his post, Sharma also named a few of the accused attackers, including Nyron Dias, Kashinath Agarwadekar, and Royston Dias.

The family also claimed that the case was initially only registered under Section 324 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which allowed the accused to be released immediately. Following the accusation, North Goa police superintendent Nidhin Valsan stated that departmental action was taken against delinquent officers. She also added that "Section 307 (murder attempt) of the IPC has been added and 3 were arrested."

Meanwhile, the incident caught the attention of Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. Taking to Twitter, Sawant wrote: "Today's violent incident in Anojuna is shocking and intolerable." "I have directed the Police to take the harshest action against the perpetrators. Such anti-social elements are a threat to the peace and safety of the people in the State, and will be dealt with strictly," he added.

Today’s violent incident in Anjuna is shocking and intolerable. I have directed the Police to take the harshest action against the perpetrators. Such anti-social elements are a threat to the peace and safety of the people in the State, and will be dealt with strictly. — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) March 12, 2023