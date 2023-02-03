Entertainment

Dulquer Salmaan starrer 'King of Kotha' second-look poster is out!

Written by Tanvi Gupta Feb 03, 2023, 04:49 pm 3 min read

Dulquer Salmaan unveiled the second poster of ‘King of Kotha’ on Friday

Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan who won hearts with his last outing Sita Ramam is back with yet another movie King of Kotha. In the latest update about his upcoming project, the makers have unveiled the second-look poster featuring Salmaan in a raw yet stylish look and we cannot set our eyes off him! Helmed by Abhilash Joshiy, the project is a quintessential action film.

Why does this story matter?

Touted as an ambitious project in Salmaan's career, King of Kotha is also highly anticipated as the expectations from the actor have rocketed sky-high after his last outing.

Meanwhile, in a recent Q&A session, Salmaan clarified there might not be any sequels to his previous hits Sita Ramam or Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal by stating, "Would I have a role left to play in it?"

Salmaan's intense look gives us thrilling vibes

In the second poster, Salmaan is donning an olive shirt with black trousers, and he seemingly looks intense, rather overwhelmed. Holding a cigarette in one hand, the actor is seen leaning against a vintage Land Rover Defender. The cryptic facial expression gives away thrilling vibes. The movie is said to be set in two eras and promises to be an out-an-out action drama film.

In second decade of career, he seeks to grow more

While sharing the second look poster, the actor penned a long note that talked about his 11 years in the film industry. In the caption, Salmaan stated that he seeks to grow more as an actor as he is stepping into the second decade of his career. He expressed his gratitude to all the filmmakers, co-actors, crew members, and audiences in his post.

Instagram post A post shared by dqsalmaan on February 3, 2023 at 2:29 pm IST

The actor completed 11 years in cinema today!

On Friday, the actor celebrated his 11th work anniversary! Salmaan started his career in 2012 in the Malayalam film industry, and today, after 11 years, he has become one of the most celebrated actors pan-India. Whether playing a character of a chef in Ustad Hotel, or a soldier in Sita Ramam, he has picked the most unconventional roles and played them beautifully each time.

Know more about the upcoming film

King of Kotha aka KoK, is an ambitious project of Salmaan, that marks the directorial debut of Joshiy, the son of veteran Malayalam director Joshiy. The Malayalam gangster film is bankrolled by Wayfarer Films in association with Zee Studios and features actors Salmaan, Shabeer Kallarakkal, Gokul Suresh, and Aishwarya Lekshmi. It will be released on Onam in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada languages.