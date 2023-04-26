Entertainment

Ajith Kumar turns chef on a biking trip in Nepal

Ajith Kumar is one of the most known faces in Tamil cinema. The superstar is known for his suave looks and acting skills. Apart from acting, he is a passionate biker and is often seen going on biking trips around the globe. Currently, the Thunivu actor is in Nepal and recent photos show him cooking at a restaurant in Nepal.

Ajith is seen donning the hat of a chef in a photo posted by a fan account. The actor can be seen preparing a dish and being surrounded by some staff members. His fans have often celebrated how humble the actor has been throughout his career. Currently, they are bracing for the announcement of the actor's next project.

