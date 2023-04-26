Entertainment

Aamir Khan praises PM Modi, joins 'Mann Ki Baat @100'

Written by Divya Bhonsale Apr 26, 2023, 01:54 pm 2 min read

The 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's radio show 'Mann Ki Baat' will be broadcast on April 30

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's radio program Mann Ki Baat will broadcast its 100th episode on Sunday (April 30). On Tuesday, the PM said that he is eagerly waiting for the episode's release. Meanwhile, Bollywood actor Aamir Khan will be participating in a one-day conclave, Mann Ki Baat @100 ﻿today (Wednesday), where he will be joining the discussion with other guests.

Why does this story matter?

As Mann Ki Baat is completing 100 episodes, a one-day national conclave will be organized in New Delhi. The event was inaugurated by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar. Also present at the event was Anurag Thakur, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting as the guest of honor.

The event was organized ahead of the PM's 100th episode which will be broadcast on Sunday.

Khan on PM Modi and 'Mann Ki Baat'

While talking to PTI, Khan was all praise for the PM and his radio broadcast show. He said that it is important for a leader of a country to put forward his thoughts, discuss issues, and give suggestions. "That is how you lead by communication," Khan said while adding, "(It's an) important communication that happens in Mann Ki Baat."

Take a look at those attending the conclave

Khan, who was last seen in the 2022 film Laal Singh Chaddha, will be a part of a panel discussion titled Awahan Se Jan Andolan. Apart from him, actor Raveena Tandon will also be attending the conclave along with sportspersons Nikhat Zareen and Deepa Malik. Several journalists, entrepreneurs, and radio jockeys have also been invited to attend the day-long conclave.