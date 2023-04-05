India

Bengaluru: Brand new metro station, inaugurated by PM Modi, waterlogged

Bengaluru: Brand new metro station, inaugurated by PM Modi, waterlogged

Written by Ayushi Goswami Apr 05, 2023, 04:58 pm 2 min read

The new Metro line runs from Whitefield to Krishnarajapuram

Bengaluru on Tuesday witnessed a sudden spell of rain, following which waterlogging was seen at the Nallurhalli Metro Station, a part of the 13.71 km metro line that was recently inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi. The new Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) line runs from Whitefield to Krishnarajapuram and was built at a cost of Rs. 4,250 crore.

Platform, ticket counter of metro station flooded

In a video that went viral on Twitter, the platform and ticket counter of the station were seen flooded with rainwater. Meanwhile, some users questioned the quality of the construction. "One light rain and water has seeped inside fully. What will happen in the rainy season?" a user wrote. "Did Modi ji inaugurate an incomplete metro station to win the election?" another asked.

Check out the viral video of Nallurhalli Metro Station

Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway witnessed waterlogging on March 17

Notably, PM Modi inaugurated phase two of the metro line in Bengaluru on March 25. The Opposition claimed that Modi launched an unfinished metro line that could threaten the safety of the public. Furthermore, in a similar incident on March 18, a part of the newly inaugurated Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway witnessed severe waterlogging near Karnataka's Ramanagara region after a heavy spell of rain.