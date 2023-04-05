India

Delhi liquorgate: Manish Sisodia's judicial custody in ED case extended

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Apr 05, 2023, 04:42 pm 2 min read

Manish Sisodia's judicial custody In money laundering case has been extended by 12 days

A Delhi court on Wednesday extended the judicial custody of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia until April 17 in the Enforcement Directorate (ED) case over the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam. The AAP leader's judicial remand in the case expired on Wednesday, after which the agency sought his custody again.

No a single penny illegal in my account: Sisodia pleads

Earlier in the day, AAP leader Sisodia pleaded before the Delhi Rouse Avenue Court that there were no money laundering allegations against him as the ED case is allegedly based on the CBI case. Advocate Vivek Jain, the counsel representing Sisodia, claimed that "not a single rupee" came into his or his family's account illegally.

We are gathering fresh and crucial evidence: ED

During the hearing, Jain said that the ED's reply opposing the AAP leader's bail did not show that he has concealed any proceeds of crime or acquired any proceeds of crime or projected proceeds of crime. In response, ED counsel argues that the agency was in the process of gathering some fresh and crucial evidence in the case.

What do know about the case?

Sisodia resigned as Delhi's deputy CM after the CBI arrested him on February 26. The probe agencies allege that Sisodia formulated a rigged liquor policy, waiving the licensing fees for a purported Southern liquor cartel in exchange for Rs. 100 crore. ED also began investigating the money laundering angle in the case. Opposition parties have, however, dubbed the move the ruling BJP's political vendetta.