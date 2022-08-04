Entertainment

Kangana claims Aamir 'skillfully curated' negativity around 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

Kangana claims Aamir 'skillfully curated' negativity around 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

Written by Yvonne Jacob Aug 04, 2022, 03:45 pm 2 min read

Kangana Ranaut spoke up on ‘LSC’ negativity.

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan's upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha has been trending for all the wrong reasons lately. Netizens have not left any stone unturned to call out the lead actors Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan for making controversial remarks in their past interviews. Amidst the ongoing commotion, actor Kangana Ranaut has chimed in to give her two cents on the situation. Read on.

Context Why does this story matter?

For the uninitiated, Laal Singh Chaddha has been adapted from the Oscar-winning classic film Forrest Gump starring Hollywood actor Tom Hanks, which was released back in 1994.

The film marks the Dangal actor's celluloid return after Thugs of Hindostan (2018), reuniting him with his Talaash and 3 idiots co-star Kapoor Khan.

However, netizens are demanding to boycott LSC over the actors' various controversial statements.

Statement 'A Hollywood remake would have not worked anyway'

Ranaut, who is known to give her unfiltered opinion on various matters, had a lot to say about the negativity around LSC. She took to her Instagram Story to pen a statement where she claimed that the negativity around the film was "skillfully curated by mastermind Aamir Khan ji himself." The Queen star also wrote, "A Hollywood remake would have not worked anyway."

Attack 'Stop making it about religion/ideology; takes away from bad acting'

She further mocked Khan and said, "Even after Aamir Khan ji made Hindu phobic PK or called India intolerant he gave biggest hits of his life please stop making it about religion or ideology, it takes away from their bad acting and bad films (sic)." To note, Ranaut referred to Khan's controversial remark made in an interview in 2015 about India's "growing intolerance."

Information Khan dismissed previous allegations, urged people to watch his film

During a recent interview, Khan addressed the negativity around LSC and said, "I feel sad that some of the people who are saying this [to boycott the film], in their heart, they believe that I am someone who doesn't like India." He also added that the notion was untrue and he urged people to not boycott the film. LSC will release on August 11.