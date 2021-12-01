Entertainment No 'Thala,' only Ajith Kumar, Ajith or AK, star insists

Written by Aishwarya Raghupati Twitter Published on Dec 01, 2021, 07:48 pm

For now, Ajith Kumar is awaiting the release of his next, 'Valimai'

Ajith Kumar, popularly known as Thala, has issued a note to "respected members of the media, public and genuine fans," whereby he asked them not to call him by that title. Insisting them to address him by his actual name Ajith Kumar, Ajith or AK, the Tamil star told them not to add any prefix. The update was shared by his publicist Suresh Chandra.

Those who are aware of Tamil cinema fandom will know how fans of Ajith and Vijay's (who is popularly called Thalapathy) indulge in social media wars. With this announcement by the Viswasam actor, it can be expected that those online battles would get reduced, to an extent. Having said that, this announcement has left his fans pretty disappointed, but a nice move nonetheless.

The note read, "I henceforth wish to be referred to as Ajith, Ajith Kumar or Just AK...not as "Thala" or any other prefix before my name. I sincerely wish you all to have a beautiful life filled with good health, happiness, success, peace of mind and contentment forever. Love, Ajith." He is also called Ultimate Star by his fans, so will this go too?

Before this, the Vivegam actor made it to the headlines when he issued a press release where he had warned his fans to not ask for updates about his projects at inappropriate places. For context, some of his admirers wanted to know about Valimai from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had visited Chennai in February this year for laying foundation stones of several projects.

Alongside this news, the hashtag #ValimaiUpdate started trending on Twitter and now we have something on that front. It seems the second single of this much-awaited movie will drop on December 5, this Sunday, at 6:30 pm. Sharing details, Sony Music South wrote, "All set to enter your hearts and playlists!" The post also had a sketched photo of Ajith and an old woman.