US Navy's F-35 fighter jet crashes in California; pilot unhurt 

The crash site is located approximately 64km southwest of Fresno in central California. The aircraft was part of Strike Fighter Squadron VF-125, also known as the "Rough Raiders." This squadron is a Fleet Replacement Squadron that trains pilots and aircrew for future missions. Further details about the crash are awaited.

Crash history

Another F-35 crash in Alaska

The recent incident comes on the heels of another F-35 crash during a training mission at Eielson Air Force Base in Alaska. That crash happened on January 27, 2025, when an "in-flight malfunction" forced the pilot to eject. The pilot was unharmed. The F-35 is one of the world's most advanced fighter jets, serving with the United States Air Force, Marine Corps, and Navy, as well as 19 other countries across the world.