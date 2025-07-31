US Navy's F-35 fighter jet crashes in California; pilot unhurt 

LOADING...
The pilot ejected safely and is unharmed

By Chanshimla Varah
Jul 31, 2025
10:25 am
A United States Navy F-35 fighter jet crashed near Naval Air Station Lemoore in California on Wednesday. The incident took place at around 6:30pm local time. The pilot of the aircraft ejected safely and is unharmed. An investigation into the cause of the crash is currently underway, according to a press statement from the Navy.

Video of the crash

Crash site located 64km southwest of Fresno

The crash site is located approximately 64km southwest of Fresno in central California. The aircraft was part of Strike Fighter Squadron VF-125, also known as the "Rough Raiders." This squadron is a Fleet Replacement Squadron that trains pilots and aircrew for future missions. Further details about the crash are awaited.

Another F-35 crash in Alaska

The recent incident comes on the heels of another F-35 crash during a training mission at Eielson Air Force Base in Alaska. That crash happened on January 27, 2025, when an "in-flight malfunction" forced the pilot to eject. The pilot was unharmed. The F-35 is one of the world's most advanced fighter jets, serving with the United States Air Force, Marine Corps, and Navy, as well as 19 other countries across the world.