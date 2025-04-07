What's the story

Dhivya Sashidhar, wife of tech billionaire and Rippling co-founder Prasanna Sankar, has leveled multiple allegations against her husband, including infidelity and solicitation of prostitutes.

The couple's marital discord surfaced last month when Prasanna publicly accused Dhivya of cheating on him when he was fighting for custody of their son.

But Dhivya's version presents a whole different narrative.