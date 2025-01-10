What's the story

Milo Ventimiglia, famous for his role in NBC's This Is Us, has lost his family home in Malibu to the devastating Palisades Fire.

The actor and his pregnant wife, Jarah Mariano, were forced to evacuate their residence on Tuesday. They helplessly watched the fire consume their property through security cameras.

The wildfire has reportedly scorched nearly 20,000 acres of land so far.