LA wildfire destroys Milo Ventimiglia's home like 'This Is Us'
What's the story
Milo Ventimiglia, famous for his role in NBC's This Is Us, has lost his family home in Malibu to the devastating Palisades Fire.
The actor and his pregnant wife, Jarah Mariano, were forced to evacuate their residence on Tuesday. They helplessly watched the fire consume their property through security cameras.
The wildfire has reportedly scorched nearly 20,000 acres of land so far.
Emotional impact
Ventimiglia expressed heartbreak over loss of home
Ventimiglia visited the site of his former home on Thursday and was deeply saddened by the loss.
He told CBS News, "You start thinking about all the memories in different parts of the house and whatnot, and then you see your neighbors' houses and everything kind of around and your heart just breaks."
The couple had to leave behind precious items in their recently completed nursery.
Artistic parallel
'Life imitating art': Ventimiglia on eerie 'This Is Us' parallel
Ventimiglia also noted the eerie parallel between his real-life experience and his character Jack Pearson's storyline in This Is Us.
In the second season, Pearson saves his family from a house fire but dies after inhaling excessive smoke. In what is often regarded as the "saddest" storyline of the NBC show, the heart-aching twist and Mandy Moore's (Jack's wife Rebecca) performance upon hearing the news remains immortal.
Reflecting on this, Ventimiglia said, "It's not lost on me, life imitating art."
Safety advocacy
Ventimiglia's commitment to fire safety and community support
Since the house fire episode of This Is Us, Ventimiglia has been an advocate of fire safety. In 2018, he collaborated with Duracell to raise awareness about fire safety.
Now, after his personal loss, he's thinking of ways to educate others about wildfire safety. Despite their loss, Ventimiglia stressed they still have their loved ones and a supportive community around them.