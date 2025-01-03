Summarize Simplifying... In short "The Conjuring: Last Rites", the latest installment in the popular horror franchise, is set to spook audiences in theaters on September 5, 2025, before making its way to Max around December 2025 or January 2026.

'The Conjuring 4': What to expect from Warrens's final case

What's the story The Conjuring Universe which started in 2013 with James Wan's The Conjuring, has evolved into an interconnected cinematic universe with several subseries such as The Nun and Annabelle. With either nine or 10 entries (if you count The Curse of La Llorona), the franchise has earned a mind-boggling $2.2 billion worldwide. Now, after over four years, since The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (2021), paranormal investigators Ed-Lorraine Warren will return in the fourth installment, The Conjuring: Last Rites.

Release information

'The Conjuring: Last Rites' release and streaming details

The Conjuring: Last Rites will hit theaters on September 5, 2025. This is the first time a film from the core series is premiering in fall instead of summer. After its theatrical run, the film will debut on Max around December 2025 or January 2026, after a regular three-month theater period. However, Warner Bros. has previously expedited streaming debuts if deemed necessary, like with The Nun II in 2023.

Film synopsis

'The Conjuring: Last Rites' plot and cast details

The official synopsis for The Conjuring: Last Rites reads: "Paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren take on one last terrifying case involving mysterious entities they must confront." However, more plot details are under wraps. Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga will reprise their roles as Ed and Lorraine Warren, respectively, along with new cast members Ben Hardy (Bohemian Rhapsody) and Mia Tomlinson (The Beast Must Die).

Director's chair

Michael Chaves returns to direct 'The Conjuring: Last Rites'

The Conjuring: Last Rites is helmed by Michael Chaves, a veteran director in The Conjuring Universe. This is his fourth outing in this horror franchise, having previously directed The Devil Made Me Do It, The Curse of La Llorona, and The Nun II. Last Rites wrapped filming on October 10, 2024, after a month-long production that started on September 10. It was filmed in London.