Hudson Meek has passed away at 16

By Isha Sharma 09:29 am Dec 26, 202409:29 am

What's the story Hudson Meek, the young Hollywood actor who appeared in Baby Driver and CBS's MacGyver reboot, has sadly died at 16. The incident took place on Saturday (December 21) when he fell off a moving vehicle in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. He was taken to UAB Hospital where he was pronounced dead around 8:00pm local time. The cause of death was reported as "blunt force injuries" from the fall.

Meek's family and talent agency mourned his loss

After the tragic incident, a statement was shared on Meek's Instagram account, which read: "Our hearts are broken to share that Hudson Meek went home to be with Jesus tonight." The J Pervis Talent Agency, which represented him, also paid tribute on Instagram. They said he was an "extraordinary young talent whose dedication and passion shone brightly within the industry."

Meek's acting career and legacy

Meek's acting career skyrocketed after his role in the 2017 film Baby Driver, where he played Young Baby. He also appeared in an episode of MacGyver in 2018 and did voiceover work for Badanamu Cadets. His other TV appearances included shows like Legacies, Found, and Genius. He also acted in The School Duet, Union, Momma Jenny & the Brooks Boys, Providence, Half Pint, 90 Minutes, The List and The Santa Con.

Meek is survived by his family

Meek is survived by his parents, Derek and Lani, and his brother Tucker. A celebration of his life will be held on December 28. In lieu of flowers, his family has asked that contributions be made to a scholarship in Meek's memory at Vestavia Hills High School. The family has requested prayers for them as they process this sudden and tragic loss. May he rest in peace.