Marvel movies that surprisingly don't have post-credit scenes

What's the story The 2008 film Iron Man not only started the trend of cinematic universes in modern filmmaking but also made post-credits scenes a thing. These short sequences, usually to tease sequels or give a final gag, became a staple in Marvel superhero movies. But not all Marvel adaptations have followed suit. Some films based on Marvel Comics characters, like the recent box office dud Kraven the Hunter and Madame Web, surprisingly, don't have a credit sequence.

'The Incredible Hulk' and 'Punisher: War Zone'

The second MCU movie, The Incredible Hulk, released six weeks after Iron Man, technically didn't have a post-credit sequence. It had a pre-credit scene where Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) approached General Ross (William Hurt) about assembling a team. Similarly, the 2008 film Punisher: War Zone, an homage to old grindhouse action films and separate from Marvel Studios, also didn't have any credit scenes.

'X-Men: First Class' and 'Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance'

The 2011 film X-Men: First Class skipped a credits sequence. The decision was probably due to its ending, which already teased future adventures with Erik Lehnsherr breaking Emma Frost out of prison and declaring himself Magneto. The second solo Ghost Rider movie, Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance, also didn't try to set up further installments for the character. Despite Johnny Blaze/Ghost Rider speeding off to new adventures surrounded by blue flames at the end, audiences weren't given a credits scene.

'Fantastic Four,' 'Logan,' and 'Dark Phoenix'

After 2012's The Avengers, all Marvel adaptations had credit scenes until August 2015 when Fantastic Four was released without a sequel tease in its end credits. Logan also had no credits scene, ending on a definitive note which would have been undermined by such a sequence. Dark Phoenix lacked a credits sequence as director Simon Kinberg explained the film itself provided enough closure to 19 years of X-Men movies.

'The New Mutants,' 'Madame Web,' and 'Kraven the Hunter'

The last Fox/Marvel feature from the pre-Disney/Fox merger days, The New Mutants, hit theaters in August 2020 sans an end credits sequence. Madame Web director S.J. Clarkson revealed the film's lack of a credit sequence was because the movie itself delivered everything she wanted to say. Likewise, Kraven the Hunter, reportedly Sony's Spider-Man Universe's swan song, also had no credits sequences. These films are notable exceptions to Marvel's trend of including post-credit scenes in their superhero movies.