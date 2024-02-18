BAFTA 2024 will take place on Sunday (local time) in London

BAFTA predictions: These Hollywood actors, films can win big

By Isha Sharma 08:30 pm Feb 18, 202408:30 pm

What's the story The global film awards season is underway in full swing. Among these is the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Awards, which is set for Sunday (local time) at London's Royal Festival Hall. The event will be graced by many celebrities like Dua Lipa, Deepika Padukone, David Beckham, and Gillian Anderson. Before the BAFTA reveals its surprises, here are our major predictions.

#1

Best Film: 'Oppenheimer' will most likely clinch it

Justine Triet's Anatomy of a Fall, Alexander Payne's The Holdovers, Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon, Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, and Yorgos Lanthimos's Poor Things are in the running for Best Film. While all are critically acclaimed, Oppenheimer has dominated the discourse this entire awards season and also won the Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture (Drama). It will likely repeat that victory here.

#2

Outstanding British Film

An interesting category to watch out for (and specific to BAFTA) is Outstanding British Film. The nominees are All of Us Strangers, How To Have Sex, Napoleon, The Old Oak, Poor Things, Rye Lane, Saltburn, Scrapper, Wonka, and The Zone of Interest. Either All of Us Strangers, starring Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal, or TZOI, starring Christian Friedel, are poised to win this year.

#3

Best Film Not in the English Language

Anatomy of a Fall has the upper hand in the Best Film Not in the English Language category. It won Best Picture - Non-English Language at the Golden Globes and was also crowned the winner of the Palme d'Or at the 76th Cannes Film Festival. Past Lives, 20 Days in Mariupol, Society of the Snow, and The Zone of Interest have also been nominated.

#4

Best Director

Nolan has been nominated for a BAFTA several times, but has never won any. However, his career-altering Oppenheimer—released in July 2023—might finally break that curse, with Nolan being the frontrunner to win Best Director. Andrew Haigh (All of Us Strangers), Triet (Anatomy of a Fall), Payne (The Holdovers), Bradley Cooper (Maestro), and Jonathan Glazer (The Zone of Interest) are also in the running.

#5

Best Leading Actor and Leading Actress

Critics' favorite Cillian Murphy recently won his first Golden Globe for headlining his career's biggest film, Oppenheimer. That is set to be replicated at the BAFTA Awards. Best Leading Actress can be either Sandra Hüller (Anatomy of a Fall) or Margot Robbie (Barbie). Cooper, Colman Domingo, Paul Giamatti, Barry Keoghan, Teo Yoo, Emma Stone, Vivian Oparah, Carey Mulligan, and Fantasia Barrino are other nominees.

#6

Best Supporting Actor and Supporting Actress

Robert Downey Jr. has been sweeping awards left, right, and center for his performance as Lewis Strauss in Nolan's Oppenheimer. He will be looking at repeating that victory for Best Supporting Actor. As for his female counterpart, British actor Emily Blunt has home turf advantage over other nominees to finally be awarded for her role as Kitty in Oppenheimer. BAFTA-heimer? If we may.