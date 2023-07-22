#BoxOfficeCollection: 'Oppenheimer' gets terrific start; beats 'MI7' opening in India

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale July 22, 2023 | 11:39 am 2 min read

'Oppenheimer' has beaten the opening day collections of 'Mission: Impossible 7' and 'Fast X' in India

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer has started off in India on a successful note. Released in the theaters on Friday (July 21), the latest Hollywood offering reportedly collected over Rs. 13 crore on its opening day at the Indian box office. With this, it beat Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One (2023), which raked in Rs. 12.5 crore on the first day.

Why does this story matter?

Oppenheimer is a biopic based on the life of J Robert Oppenheimer, one of the greatest physicists in the world. It follows the times of World War II and Oppenheimer's journey from being a bright student to becoming "the father of the atomic bomb." Directed by Nolan, it was one of the highly-anticipated films of 2023, starring Cillian Murphy in the titular role.

Besides 'MI 7', it also outperformed 'Fast X'

Oppenheimer has emerged as the biggest Hollywood opener in India in 2023 so far. According to Sacnilk, it collected Rs. 13.5 crore across languages on Friday. Speaking of its shows, maximum occupancy was observed during the night shows. Apart from Mission: Impossible 7, it also beat the Rs. 12.5 crore opening-day collection of Vin Diesel starrer Fast X (2023) in India.

'Oppenheimer' raked in $10M through preview shows in US

Coming to its domestic box office collection in the United States, Oppenheimer reportedly collected $10.5M only from its preview shows which were held on Thursday. With this, its opening weekend domestic collections are expected to be higher than $75M, whereas, at the global box office, it is reportedly anticipated to make around $150M in three days, making it a successful outing for Universal Studios.

Everything to know about 'Oppenheimer'

Helmed by Nolan, Oppenheimer features Murphy in the lead role. He is supported by a strong cast comprising Emily Blunt as his wife and Robert Downey Jr. as the antagonist, among many others. Matt Damon has also played a crucial role in the war-time biopic. It received 4.5 out of 5 stars from NewsBytes and is reviewed as 2023's best film. Read our review.

