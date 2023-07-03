Entertainment

#BoxOfficeCollection: 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' is steady amid competition

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is quite steady considering that it's in its fifth week. The film marks Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's return to celluloid after years. The film had a tumultuous ride at the box office. Initially, it opened to good figures but it dipped after Adipurush's release. It picked up its pace but is now facing competition from Satyaprem Ki Katha.

Inching closer to Rs. 100 crore mark

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Laxman Utekar directorial earned Rs. 90 lakh on Sunday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 84.66 crore. The film is quite steady but has bleak chances to cross the Rs. 100 crore mark. The cast includes Sharib Hashmi and Rakesh Bedi in pivotal roles. The project is bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan under the Maddock Films banner.

