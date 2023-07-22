Armaan Malik's birthday special: Most loved Bollywood songs

Written by Namrata Ganguly July 22, 2023 | 04:10 am 2 min read

Armaan Malik, one of the most popular singers in Bollywood who rose to popularity from Main Rahoon Ya Naa Rahoon, turned 28 on Saturday (July 22). After winning Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs in 2005, the Aamir Khan starrer Taare Zameen Par was his debut Bollywood film. On his birthday, let's take a look at his five most-loved songs from Bollywood films.

'Pehla Pyaar'

Composed by Vishal Mishra, Malik's Pehla Pyaar is a song from the popular Shahid Kapoor starrer 2019 film Kabir Singh. While the film made headlines for critical acclaim and criticism, Malik's song was widely praised and loved by audiences widely and is still a top song on Bollywood fans' playlists. The same year, Malik sang songs for Article 15 and Pati Patni Aur Woh.

'Bum Bum Bole'

Malik made his debut in Bollywood as a child singer with Bum Bum Bole in Taare Zameen Par under the musical direction of Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and there was no looking back since then for the singer. Later, in 2014, he made his debut as a playback singer with Tumko Toh Aana Hi Tha in the 2014 film Jai Ho.

'Naina'

In the same year as Jai Ho, he recorded his brother Amaal Mallik's composition Naina with Sona Mahapatra for the 2014 film Khoobsurat starring Fawad Khan and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja in the lead. He won the nomination for the Best Singer for Music Mirchi Awards for the song while the film earned mixed to positive reviews and widespread critical acclaim.

'Sau Aasmaan'

Malik sang Sau Aasmaan along with Neeti Mohan for the 2016 film Baar Baar Dekho starring Sidharth Malhotra and Katrina Kaif. Mallik composed the music for Sau Aasmaan and Kumaar penned lyrics for it. Comprising artists such as Arko, Badshah, Jasleen Royal, Bilal Saeed, and Prem and Hardeep, the soundtrack of Bar Bar Dekho is every Bollywood fan's favorite.

'Kaun Tujhe'

Out of the 10 songs in the 2016 biopic M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Malik sang four, including Kaun Tujhe. The film is special for more than one reason. It is a biographical sports drama based on the life of the former captain of the Indian men's national cricket team, Mahendra Singh Dhoni played by late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

