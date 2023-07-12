Salman Khan was first to watch 'Jawan' prevue, reveals SRK
The excitement and anticipation surrounding Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan has grown by folds after the prevue drop. Khan was seen donning never seen avatars and Atlee presented him in the exact way the viewers wanted to see him. Now, fans are delighted to know that Salman Khan was the first one to watch the prevue, and they are rejoicing over "Karan Arjun" stars' camaraderie.
Khan duo's camaraderie is loved by fans
The two Khans form the most iconic duo in Bollywood. Like every relationship, they have had their share of crests and troughs but ever since the last decade, their friendship has been on a high. Salman praised SRK's prevue and revealed that he will watch it on debut day, September 7. Whereas, SRK will be seen in a cameo in Salman's Tiger 3.