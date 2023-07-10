Entertainment

'Jawan' prevue: SRK unleashes inner beast in Atlee's directorial

Written by Aikantik Bag July 10, 2023 | 10:37 am 1 min read

'Jawan' prevue is out

Finally! SRKians, your mannat (prayers) has been answered! The much-awaited "prevue" of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan is here. In terms of its high-octane action sequences, Khan has indeed become a decade younger (read: jawan). The action thriller is helmed by Atlee of Bigil and Mersal fame. Fans are eagerly waiting to watch King Khan on celluloid on September 7.

Story, cast, and crew of the film

This action thriller has a layered commentary on the human conscience and Khan will have various looks. The ensemble cast includes Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, and Sunil Grover, among others. The power-packed has been a favorite and is helmed by the adept Anirudh Ravichander. The project is bankrolled by Gauri Khan under the Red Chillies Entertainment banner.

