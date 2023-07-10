Entertainment

Happy birthday, Sofia Vergara: Spotlight on actor's journey to Hollywood

Written by Tanvi Gupta July 10, 2023 | 04:15 am 3 min read

Prominent Hollywood star Sofia Vergara celebrates her 51st birthday on Monday

Sofia Vergara, a multi-hyphenate personality, has captivated global audiences with her incredible acting talent, infectious personality, and stunning beauty. From her breakthrough role in the acclaimed series Modern Family to her ventures as an entrepreneur, Vergara has emerged as a trailblazer in entertainment and business. On her 51st birthday on Monday, we delve into how the Colombian treasure paved her path to Hollywood stardom.

Vergara wanted to be dentist

The Colombia-born actor hails from the coastal city of Barranquilla. Raised in a Catholic family, Vergara embraced the traditional values of her Colombian family and upbringing, with marriage and starting her own family being central to her aspirations. While it may come as a surprise to many, the now-top-leading actor once aspired to become a doctor and ultimately pursued dentistry to fulfill her desire.

Expected beginning that paved way for Hollywood

At the mere age of 17, Vergara's career unexpectedly kickstarted when she starred in a Pepsi commercial in Colombia. The story unfolded so that, during a family vacation, Vergara, who was sporting a stunning bikini, caught the attention of a photographer from a production company. Impressed by her, the photographer approached Vergara. This commercial propelled her to modest fame in Colombia and Latin America.

What happened when she moved to US for opportunities?

Vergara got her first break as a TV show host with Fuera de Serie (Out of the Ordinary). Though based in Colombia, the show was broadcasted all around Latin America and the US. Vergara's remarkable personality attracted producers from Miami in America, where she landed her second job as a host for a TV show titled, A Que No Te Atreves (You Wouldn't Dare).

'Modern Family' proved to be Vergara's breakthrough role

In 2009, Vergara was approached by Christopher Lloyd and Steven Levitan to join their new show, Modern Family. Vergara's character Gloria Delgado-Pritchett was inspired by the actor's own background. Her career soared to new heights after the show's debut season, and her portrayal earned her numerous awards, including SAG Awards and People's Choice Awards. Notably, it was one of ABC's most successful shows ever.

Vergara became world's highest-paid female actor

By the last season of Modern Family, the actor reached an unprecedented financial milestone. According to Forbes, she was the highest-paid female actor in the world in 2020, with an annual income of $43M. Furthermore, she became one of the four judges of America's Got Talent after Modern Family ended, and there she reportedly developed a deep relationship with famous TV host-producer Heidi Klum.

