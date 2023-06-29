Entertainment

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss's mother opens up about her son's death

Written by Aikantik Bag June 29, 2023 | 04:13 pm 1 min read

Connie Boss Alexander opens up about her son's death

Stephen "tWitch" Boss's untimely demise in December shocked the entertainment world. The dancer was found dead in Encino, Los Angles. Later, it was found out that it was a suicide and he shot himself dead. Now, his mother Connie Boss Alexander, remembered the DJ and spoke about her irreparable loss. Boss was aged 40 at the time of his death.

Alexander's last conversation with Boss

Alexander spoke to People and said, "Sometimes it feels like it was just yesterday." She also said that she does not want to remember his tragic end and seeks peace from it. She spoke about her last conversation with him where he inquired about his mother's health. Boss was best known for his DJing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

