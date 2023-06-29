Entertainment

#BiggBossOTT2: Why Pooja Bhatt is in limelight since Day 1

Tracing Pooja Bhatt's journey in 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' so far

Actor-director-producer Pooja Bhatt is the most popular, widely recognized celebrity in the Bigg Boss house currently. While she was introduced as a "panelist" in the first episode of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, it was later revealed that she will actually be competing for the title. Since Day 1, Bhatt has received the maximum spotlight—be it for her opinionated personality or her alleged "dominance."

Her constant fights with other housemates have received traction

What is an episode of BB without at least one high-intensity fight? Bhatt has had her fair share of confrontations, be it her long-drawn argument with Nawazuddin Siddiqui's estranged wife Aaliya Siddiqui or Wednesday night's episode where she got into arguments with Abhishek Malhan and Jiya Shankar. She accused Shankar and Malhan of being overconfident about receiving enormous success at a relatively young age.

'Sadak' actor's opinionated, fierce personality has often silenced everyone else

Contestants such as Malhan, Shankar, and Palak Purswani (who was evicted last week), have repeatedly pointed out that Bhatt has a dominant personality, so much so, that she "doesn't let others speak." Purswani, in particular, had an intense argument with the Sadak actor when the latter called her "immature." However, due to her assertive nature, Bhatt also stands out from the rest.

Friendships: Bhatt has been building some strong ties in 'BB'

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 is merely six weeks long, so the clock is ticking like never before. Hence, it's crucial to build solid friendships in the house and knit a network of people who can stand by your side during the nominations. Bhatt has done this well and Bebika Dhurve, Manisha Rani, and Cyrus Broacha are some of her closest friends so far.

Bhatt has an opinion on everything in 'BB'

Bhatt is often seen calling a spade a spade and involving herself in each issue that is critical to the house, even on occasions when it doesn't concern her directly. Take, for instance, the matter of a dirty washroom in one of the earliest episodes, selecting food items with a limited budget, or mending ties between two contestants—Bhatt registers her presence everywhere.

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': All about the contestants, their professions

Bigg Boss OTT 2 can be watched on JioCinema; new episodes are added daily at 9:00pm. There is also a live feed available for ardent BB devotees. Dubai-based model Jad Hadid, TV actors Falaq Naaz, Avinash Sachdev, dentist and face reader Dhurve, YouTuber Malhan, model-actor Akanksha Puri, TV and film actor Shankar, and influencer Rani are currently locked up in the house.

