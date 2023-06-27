Entertainment

#BBOTT2: Pooja Bhatt advises Aaliya to stop playing 'victim card'

Written by Tanvi Gupta June 27, 2023 | 12:29 pm 3 min read

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Pooja Bhatt nominated Aaliya Siddiqui in this week's eviction round

Aaliya Siddiqui has been capturing headlines due to her feud with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. While the actor has chosen not to comment on the matter, Siddiqui has been openly discussing her relationship with her ex-husband on the reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2. Recently, in one of the episodes, Pooja Bhatt advised her co-contestant to refrain from playing the "victim card" to gain sympathy.

Why does this story matter?

Siddiqui is one of the most talked-about contestants of BB OTT Season 2. Despite their estrangement, both Nawazuddin and Siddiqui seem to have found happiness in their respective lives. While the actor remains focused on his work, Siddiqui has reportedly found love again. However, since entering the house, Siddiqui has dragged her personal life, which has even drawn criticism from host Salman Khan.

'Shaadi meri bhi tooti hai...,' Bhatt said

In the latest episode, Bhatt—who has been through a divorce—advised Siddiqui to move on in life. Drawing from her own experience of being married to Manish Makhija, Bhatt said, "Shaadi meri bhi tooti hai...and unfortunately a lot of women will go through it, but people get tired of seeing the victim card. I think if you drop it, you will go far in life."

'I found Siddiqui scary…' Bhatt told Bigg Boss

Bhatt's advice to Siddiqui was given during the nomination process in this week's elimination round on BB, where contestants also had to explain the reasons behind their choice. The Sadak actor told Bigg Boss, "I've been very confused with Siddiqui's personality. I have not been able to read her. In the last 24 hours, I saw a glimpse of her which was quite scary."

Siddiqui accused Bhatt of promoting negativity in the house

Siddiqui retaliated by nominating Bhatt and accusing her of promoting negativity in the house by supporting Bebika Dhurve. Amping up the drama, Siddiqui also stated that actor-filmmaker Bhatt likes to dominate everyone, leading to the disturbance of peace within the house. Notably, when Siddiqui entered the BB house, she admitted that her sole public identity is that of a "star wife."

Earlier, Khan scolded Siddiqui for dragging her personal life

Last week, during the Weekend Ka Vaar, Khan lashed out at Siddiqui for trying to create her version of what "happened in her marriage." The host then exclaimed, "Your personal matters regarding your husband, mother-in-law, sister-in-law, and all the relatives, all this won't happen in this house." Siddiqui said she didn't know the rules, and shared that she wouldn't speak about it again.

