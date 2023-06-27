Entertainment

'Barbie's DreamHouse on Airbnb; rent real-life pink paradise in Malibu

Written by Tanvi Gupta June 27, 2023 | 10:58 am 2 min read

Real-life, hot-pink Barbie DreamHouse is available to rent on Airbnb in Malibu

Calling all Barbie fans! Last week, aerial footage captured by KCAL News revealed a three-story hot-pink mansion in Malibu, resembling the iconic Barbie DreamHouse. Reportedly, this property is listed on Airbnb, and in collaboration with Warner Bros., two lucky fans will have the opportunity to stay there for one night each. This partnership coincides with the release of the highly-anticipated Barbie on July 21.

Why does this story matter?

Greta Gerwig's Barbie has generated excitement, prompting Warner Bros. to offer fans a chance to stay in Barbie's house, bridging the gap between fiction and reality. It is noteworthy that the same property underwent a less extravagant transformation in 2019 for an Airbnb/Barbie mashup, marking the brand's 60th anniversary. This strategic move by Warner Bros. aims to create a unique connection to Barbie's world.

Ken's hosting commemorates the July 21 release of 'Barbie'

Per a Deadline report, the Airbnb Barbie listing—opening for fans on July 21—is being hosted by Ken (played by Ryan Gosling in the upcoming film). Ken has reportedly revealed that "Barbie has entrusted him with the keys to her marvelous Malibu abode for the summer while she's away." This hosting arrangement commemorates the release of Barbie, a film written by Gerwig and Noah Baumbach.

The Malibu DreamHouse has been revamped with 'Ken-energy'

The aerial footage released reveals a three-story opulent mansion, featuring the iconic dance floor and a hot-pink slide leading to a luxurious zero-edge pool with floating letters "K-E-N." Interestingly, host Ken will be offering guests the chance to explore his wardrobe, participate in a beach competition by the infinity pool, and receive exclusive Kendom merchandise, including yellow-and-pink Impala skates and his uber-popular surfboards.

Meanwhile, here's everything you need to know about 'Barbie'

With Margot Robbie in the lead portraying the beloved doll, the film is set to go head-to-head with Christopher Nolan's star-studded Oppenheimer. Apart from Robbie, the ensemble cast for Barbie features Kate McKinnon, Emma Mackey, Alexandra Shipp, Sharon Rooney, Nicola Coughlan, and Anna Cruz Kayne, portraying different versions of the beloved doll. On May 25, Warner Bros. released the first official trailer for Barbie.

