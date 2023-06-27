Entertainment

#BoxOfficeCollection: 'Adipurush' is unstable; witnesses huge drop in second week

Written by Aikantik Bag June 27, 2023 | 10:55 am 1 min read

'Adipurush' box office collection

Om Raut's Adipurush was projected to rake in huge at the box office but due to backlash, it fell flat on its face. The film has been receiving flak ever since its teaser premiered last year. From shoddy VFX to cheesy dialogues, viewers felt that the makers ruined their favorite mythological epic. The magnum opus is still raking in a marginal amount on weekends.

The film is to crash at the box office soon

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Prabhas-headlined film earned Rs. 1.75 crore (early estimates) on Monday. Overall it earned Rs. 277.5 crore. It's a huge drop from Sunday's Rs. 7.2 crore. This instability is a bad sign for a film's box office run. The movie also stars Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, and Sunny Singh, among others. It is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series.

