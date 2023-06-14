Entertainment

'Adipurush': Know why Ravan didn't touch Sita while abducting her

Written by Divya Bhonsale June 14, 2023 | 04:00 pm 2 min read

'Adipurush' will premiere in theaters worldwide on Friday

Om Raut is attempting to retell the mythological epic of Ramayana through Adipurush, which is expected to be a visual spectacle. A scene in the trailer that gripped everyone's attention is how Sita was abducted by Ravan, without touching her. Narrating the story behind it, Manoj Muntashir said in a video that it was Ravan's fear of death that led him to do so.

Why does this story matter?

Surrounded by multiple controversies, Adipurush will be released worldwide on Friday (June 16). Previously, the makers were trolled miserably after its teaser was released in 2022. However, it picked up positive responses upon the release of its two new trailers as well as for its songs, Jai Shri Ram and Ram Siya Ram. Adipurush is touted to be the most expensive film.

Muntashir revealed a curse was behind it all

The makers were trolled for the Sita Haran scene as many compared it with Ramanand Sagar's Ramayana. However, Adipurush's co-writer, Muntashir, broke his silence on it, revealing the story behind why Ravan didn't touch Sita. Muntashir claimed that Ravan sexually exploited his daughter-in-law Rambha. She then cursed him to die if he'd touch any other woman. Thus, while abducting Sita, he didn't touch her.

Watch Muntashir narrating the entire story behind the abduction

Makers sold 'Adipurush' digital right to Amazon Prime Video

Meanwhile, reports on Tuesday claimed that the digital rights of Adipurush have been sold to Amazon Prime Video for a whopping price of Rs. 250 crore, which is half the budget price of the movie. It is being claimed that Adipurush has been made on a budget of Rs. 500 crore, a majority chunk of which has been spent on its visual effects.

Everything about 'Adipurush'

Starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, Devdatta Nage, and Sunny Singh, Adipurush is backed by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series. The music has been given by the composer duo Ajay-Atul. The makers recently announced that a seat will be kept reserved in every Indian theater for Lord Hanuman. Moreover, Ranbir Kapoor, among other celebrities, reportedly bought 10,000 tickets of the movie for underprivileged children.

