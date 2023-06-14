OTT: 'Living on the Edge' is streaming now
Edge, the rated-R superstar of World Wrestling Entertainment is back! Yes, WWE stans, it's time to assemble as we welcome the OG wrestler. An OTT series tracing the wrestler's journey titled Living on the Edge is streaming now on the OTT platform SonyLIV. Edge (Adam Joseph Copeland) enjoys a huge fan following and has won 31 championships in his WWE career.
Looking at his career so far
The first season of the series explores the wrestler's journey in the last 25 years of his illustrious career. The 49-year-old former wrestler is also an 11-time world champion. He was known for his suave yet daunting skills inside the ring. Apart from wrestling, the Canadian wrestler also ventured into acting and has done decent work in the field.