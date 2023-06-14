Entertainment

OTT: 'Living on the Edge' is streaming now

OTT: 'Living on the Edge' is streaming now

Written by Aikantik Bag June 14, 2023 | 03:17 pm 1 min read

'Living on the Edge' is streaming now

Edge, the rated-R superstar of World Wrestling Entertainment is back! Yes, WWE stans, it's time to assemble as we welcome the OG wrestler. An OTT series tracing the wrestler's journey titled Living on the Edge is streaming now on the OTT platform SonyLIV. Edge (Adam Joseph Copeland) enjoys a huge fan following and has won 31 championships in his WWE career.

Looking at his career so far

The first season of the series explores the wrestler's journey in the last 25 years of his illustrious career. The 49-year-old former wrestler is also an 11-time world champion. He was known for his suave yet daunting skills inside the ring. Apart from wrestling, the Canadian wrestler also ventured into acting and has done decent work in the field.

Twitter Post

Share this timeline