Entertainment

Tiger Shroff's 'Ganapath' locks release date: Refresher on cast, story

Tiger Shroff's 'Ganapath' locks release date: Refresher on cast, story

Written by Tanvi Gupta June 14, 2023 | 02:08 pm 3 min read

Tiger Shroff-led 'Ganapath Part 1' is slated to hit theaters on October 20

The highly-anticipated film Ganapath Part 1 will see the reunion of Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon, after their appearance together in 2014's Heropanti. Producer-actor Jackky Bhagnani, on Tuesday, announced that the action-thriller—directed by Vikas Bahl—is set to release on October 20. In February, the makers released a power-packed video, featuring Shroff. The project was announced in November 2020. Here's everything to know.

Why does this story matter?

Shroff's last release, Heropanti 2—a sequel to his eponymous debut action film—turned out to be a box-office disappointment. As a result, the anticipation and excitement for Shroff's Ganapath are currently skyrocketing among his fans. On the other hand, Sanon is preparing to grace the theaters with the upcoming film Adipurush on Friday. Fans of both actors are looking forward to their respective projects.

'Ganapath' is made on a massive budget of Rs. 150cr

Taking to Instagram, Bhagnani updated audiences on Ganapath by posting a picture featuring himself, Shroff, and Bahl relaxing on a sofa. The caption read, "The feeling when you've locked the edit Ganapath Part 1. See you in the cinemas this Dussehra!" Notably, the first installment has been ambitiously produced with a budget of Rs. 150cr. The film will be released in multiple languages.

What is the storyline of 'Ganapath'?

Per reports, the film is set in a dystopian future and centers around a vigilante, Ganapath (Shroff). In this dark world, he embarks on a mission to dismantle a powerful criminal empire that has instilled fear and oppression in his city. The hero "emerges as a beacon of hope for the oppressed, offering them a glimmer of light in the midst of darkness."

Meet the team behind 'Ganapath'

Ganapath is helmed by Bahl, best known for his National Award-winning comedy-drama Queen starring Kangana Ranaut. Ganapath is a collaborative production between Pooja Entertainment, owned by Bhagnani, and Good Co., led by Bahl. Its distribution in India is handled by UFO Moviez. In addition to Shroff and Sanon in the lead roles, Ganapath also features Amitabh Bachchan in a prominent role alongside Elli AvrRam.

Meanwhile, a look at Shroff and Sanon's upcoming projects

In addition to Ganapath, Shroff has Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in the pipeline, where he will share the screen with Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar. Meanwhile, Sanon has a few exciting projects in her lineup as well. She is currently shooting for The Crew, alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu, and will also be seen in an untitled film alongside Shahid Kapoor.

Poll Which film are you looking forward to watching?

Share this timeline