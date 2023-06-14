Entertainment

Sanjay Leela Bhansali confirms Abhishek Bachchan in Sahir Ludhianvi biopic

Written by Aikantik Bag June 14, 2023 | 01:46 pm 1 min read

Sanjay Leela Bhansali doesn't want anyone other than Abhishek Bachchan in Sahir Ludhianvi biopic

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is one of the most renowned auteurs in the world, known for his distinct style of storytelling. The filmmaker is known for tapping the unexplored potential of various actors. For a long time, speculations suggested that Abhishek Bachchan will don Sahir Ludhianvi's role in the poet's biopic and now Bhansali has confirmed the same. Fans have been rooting for this film.

Bhansali is keen on signing Bachchan

The project was touted to be shelved as it went through a lot of casting issues- from Farhan Akhtar and the late Irrfan Khan being considered for the role to Bhansali being firm about choosing Bachchan Jr. The movie is slated to go on floors in 2023. Bhansali confirmed the same while speaking to The Times of India.

Chopra opted out of the project

The same report speculated that Amrita Pritam's role was offered to Priyanka Chopra Jonas but the Citadel actor has opted out. Bachchan faced a lull in his career in the mid-2010s. The actor took a hiatus and came back with Anurag Kashyap's Manmarziyaan in 2018. Ever since then, he has donned some good roles in projects like Dasvi, Breathe: Into the Shadows, and Ludo.

