Before attempted-suicide on live, Tirthanand Rao attempted it during COVID-19

Written by Divya Bhonsale June 14, 2023 | 01:39 pm 2 min read

TV actor Tirthanand Rao is best known for playing Nana Patekar on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

Television actor and comedian Tirthanand Rao attempted suicide during a social media live recently. He's presently back home, healthy and safe. Rao, best known for mimicking Nana Patekar on The Kapil Sharma Show, reportedly took the drastic step due to an argument with his live-in partner. Now, reports suggest that he had attempted suicide before, during the COVID-19 lockdown because of his financial situation.

Rao allegedly attempted suicide as he didn't have any work

In a conversation with Indian Express, the junior TV actor spoke about attempting suicide in the past. He said that it was his financial condition that led him to do so. "At the time I was facing a severe financial crunch because I didn't have work and had decided to take the drastic step," he was quoted as saying.

Recent case: Rao claimed his live-in partner was blackmailing him

Coming to the recent incident, Rao was live on social media when he poured a bottle of insect repellant into a glass and drank it. Before drinking it, he claimed he was in debt of Rs. 3-4L because of a woman whom he knew since October. The woman was also his live-in partner and allegedly was emotionally blackmailing him, alongside trying to extort money.

Rao gave an update on his health condition

Speaking to Indian Express, the actor informed that he has returned home, and is doing alright. "I live in Mira Road with my partner, after the incident where I attempted suicide I was rushed to a hospital but now I am home and I am alright," he told the English daily. Per reports, some of Rao's friends informed the police. He was found unconscious.

On Rao's professional front

Rao said that he has bagged a film project. "In January and February, I shot for about 12 to 14 episodes of Wagle Ki Duniya where I play Joshi Kaka's character. In January, I also did a film with Abhishek Bachchan which is a South remake, I worked with him for two days. In March, I also performed for an award function," Rao added.

