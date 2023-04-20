Entertainment

After 'Harry Potter,' 'Twilight Saga' to get adapted into series

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 20, 2023, 05:29 pm 1 min read

'The Twilight Saga' to have a TV series soon

It's time to relive our teenagehood again. Stephanie Meyer's The Twilight Saga is one of the best-selling book series and it is making a comeback in the form of TV series. The book was turned into a film series starring Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart which became a modern classic over the years. Fans will be eager to watch this new take.

Details of the upcoming TV series

Reportedly, Lionsgate is working on the project. Sinead Daly of Tell Me Lies fame will pen the script of the TV series. Meyers will be associated with the adaptation process, whereas Erik Feig and Wyck Godfrey will be the executive producers of the show. Interestingly, Harry Potter—another book-turned-film series from the 2000s is being adapted into a TV series.

