Kristen Stewart is getting married, people! The star has confirmed that she is engaged to her girlfriend Dylan Meyer (known for Moxie, Rock Bottom, and Miss 2059). This good news was shared by the 31-year-old on Sirius XM's The Howard Stern Show. While informing all about her engagement to the noted screenwriter, Stewart gushed, "We're marrying, it's happening." Congratulations to the couple!

Revealing details about the proposal, the Twilight actress told the host, "I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it. We're marrying, it's happening." Well, now that we know Stewart has said "I do," and emphasized that they are "totally gonna" get married, we can't wait for the couple to share more.

Their affair first made to the headlines in 2019, when the duo was seen indulging in intimate moments, giving their followers major couple goals. That same year, Meyer made it official on her Instagram space. Since it has been a while, this piece of sudden yet good news comes as a sweet surprise to their fans and followers.

Last year, during Stewart's birthday that falls on April 9, Meyer's note for her got a lot of attention. She had written, "It's my absolute favorite person's birthday and I'm wishing everyone the volume of beautiful feeling I feel toward her. It's a short ride on this earth, spend your time with someone that inspires you to be the best version of yourself."

Before jumping into a relationship with Meyer, Stewart dated supermodel Stella Maxwell. She was also in an affair with her co-star from the Twilight franchise, Robert Pattinson. On the work front, the actress is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming movie Spencer, where she will be seen as the late Princess Diana. The film hits theaters in the United States this Friday.