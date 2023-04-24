Entertainment

Actor-comedian Krushna Abhishek to return to 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

Written by Isha Sharma Apr 24, 2023, 01:26 pm 2 min read

Good news for the loyal fans of The Kapil Sharma Show! Actor-comedian Krushna Abhishek, who was a pivotal part of TKSS for a long time and made his way to the viewers' hearts through his character Sapna, is now all set to rejoin the comedy show's ensemble cast. To recall, he had parted ways last August, reportedly owing to problems in the contract.

Why does this story matter?

Sony TV's The Kapil Sharma Show is celebrities' go-to show for movie promotions and numerous renowned artists have graced it.

Some prominent names include Vikram, Ajay Devgn, Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Kamal Haasan, among others.

While Kapil Sharma is the face of the show, Abhishek brought his own charm, and his quirky character of Sapna led to endless chuckles amongst the guests.

All the concerns have been resolved: Abhishek

Abhishek told ETimes, "It's not a change of heart but a change of contract. The contract had several concerns, including money, but all issues have been resolved. The show and the channel are like family, and I am glad to be back." He also expressed gratitude toward the audience and said, "The love of everyone and mine for [TKSS] has worked as a catalyst."

Abhishek shared his experience of a recent rehearsal session

Sharing his experience about a recent rehearsal at Sharma's home, the Entertainment actor added, "Kiku Sharda hugged me as soon as he saw me. Kapil was also extremely happy and greeted me warmly. There is no rivalry or one-upmanship, and we sit together to work on our script, we are doing the same even now." Abhishek is expected to begin shooting on Monday.

Show's future: Is there a US tour lined up?

It was recently reported that TKSS will soon temporarily go off-air, possibly in June. While some reports claimed that Sharma aims to fulfill personal commitments, others claimed it's due to the cast's upcoming US tour. Reacting to this, Abhishek said, "The tour is not finalized yet. However, I'll be a part of [TKSS] till the end and [possibly] a part of the tour, too."