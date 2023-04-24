Entertainment

OTT: Amazon Prime Video greenlights documentary on ABBA stalker

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 24, 2023, 01:20 pm 1 min read

Prime Video has greenlit 'Take a Chance'

The OTT giants are exploring the goldmine of content of several lesser-known regions. Amazon Prime Video is investing in Nordic original content and now the streamer has greenlit the first documentary titled Take a Chance. It is based on the infamous stalker Gert van der Graaf and his obsession with ABBA's Agnetha Faltskog. The launch date of the same has also been revealed.

Global launch date and other details

As per Deadline, the documentary will be globally launched on May 19. The 95-minute-long documentary has been bankrolled by Kreativ Inc. and is being helmed by Maria Thulin. It will also trace how van der Graaf's childhood obsession shaped his life. It will include testimonies from experts, psychologists, and friends. It will be based on the theme of compulsive fan-behavior becoming a criminal obsession.

