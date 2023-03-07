Business

Airtel prepaid plans in India with assured OTT perks

Bharti Airtel is one of the top telecom operators in India, with some of the best-in-segment prepaid plans. The recharge packages offer a variety of advantages, including truly unlimited calling, internet data, OTT perks, and more, at competitive prices. Users can avail monthly or yearly packs depending on their requirements. Here are some plans from the telco you should consider.

Plans with a 28-day validity

Airtel's prepaid plans for Rs. 399 and Rs. 499 are valid for 28 days. They offer 2.5GB and 3GB of daily internet data, respectively. You also get unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. Additional perks include three months of Disney+ Hotstar subscription, 28 days of Airtel Xstream access, three months of Apollo 24/7 membership, Rs. 100 FASTag cashback, free Hellotunes, and Wynk Music access.

The pack for Rs. 699 is valid for 56 days

The Rs. 699 plan has a validity of 56 days. It allows users to enjoy 3GB of daily data, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS/day. In addition, you get access to Prime Video and Airtel Xstream throughout the recharge duration. It also offers an Apollo 24/7 subscription for three months, a cashback of Rs. 100 on FASTag, free Hellotunes, and Wynk Music benefit.

There are three quarterly plans with 84-day validity

The packs for Rs. 719, Rs. 839, and Rs. 999 provide 84 days of service, offering 1.5GB, 2GB, and 2.5GB of internet data, daily respectively. They include a three-month Disney+ Hotstar membership and 84-day Airtel Xstream access. The Rs. 999 top-end plan even provides 84-day Prime Video subscription. Add-ons include three-month Apollo 24/7 access, Rs. 100 FASTag cashback, free Hellotunes, and Wynk Music.

The Rs. 799 prepaid plan is valid for 90 days

Airtel's prepaid plan costing Rs. 799 is available for a duration of 90 days. It provides 1.5GB of daily data, truly unlimited calling, and 100 SMS/day. The OTT perk includes three months of Disney+ Hotstar service. Also, customers can avail a three-month no-cost Apollo 24/7 subscription, a reimbursement of Rs. 100 on FASTag, free Hellotunes, and Wynk Music access.

The yearly plan is offered at Rs. 3,359

The Rs. 3,359 plan is worth considering. It gives 2.5GB of daily internet data for 365 days, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS per day. The plan comes bundled with a free yearly subscription to Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar, and three months of Apollo 24/7 membership. Customers also get Rs. 100 cashback on FASTag, free Hellotunes, and Wynk Music access.