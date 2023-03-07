Entertainment

4 things to expect from Priyanka Chopra's 'Citadel'

Priyanka Chopra plays spy Nadia Sinh in Russo Brothers's espionage series 'Citadel,' trailer of which was dropped on Monday

Amazon Prime Video dropped the trailer of its upcoming espionage series Citadel, starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra. The makers have developed Citadel as a global series that will be followed by multiple international spinoff shows. Meanwhile, though the objectives of Madden and Chopra's mission are hard to guess just from the trailer, here's what you can expect from it.

A look into an independent intelligence agency

Citadel has its loyalty to no country on earth. But it serves only people across the world. It is an independent intelligence agency that was destroyed eight years before by Manticore, a notorious powerful syndicate (as shown in the trailer). Two former agents come together to stop Manticore from its objective of controlling the globe, by giving rebirth to Citadel.

Scenic locations and high-tech destructive weapons

According to a report in Vanity Fair, the makers went to London, Morocco, Atlanta, and Spain for the show's production. The secret spy war was also reportedly shot in Miami. In short, the show will take the audience on a global tour. Other than the picturesque locations, Citadel's action sequences will show off some beastly weapons put to use.

Stunning chemistry between Madden and Chopra

The show is led by Chopra and Madden as Nadia Sinh and Mason Kane. The two co-leads have been given equal time frames in the series. Their characters come not only with a competitive edge but also have a history to share. It is their chemistry as spies that will be explored throughout the season, along with the revelation of the history they hold.

A direct connection to 'Citadel India'

The Russo Brothers have already begun their work on the Italian and Indian versions. While both versions are a work in progress, the Italian version has already wrapped up its production. On the other hand, Citadel India, starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, is currently being filmed. The Indian version will have a direct connection to Chopra's character.